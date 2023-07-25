Northern Region House of Chiefs project stalled due to payment – Asamoah Boateng

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 25, GNA – The Project for the renovation of the Northern Region House of Chiefs stalled due to payment, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religions Affairs, has said.

He said, as a result, the contractor, Messrs. Malycon Limited, requested to discontinue the execution of the first phase of the project.

Mr Asamoah Boateng was responding to a question from Mr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday.

Currently, he said a new contractor was on site, and work was expected to be completed in April 2024.

Mr Murtala Muhammed inquired why renovation of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs’ building had stalled.

According to Mr Asamoah Boateng, a decision was taken to upgrade, re-package and re-award the contract, adding the scope of the project was expanded.

“…Mr Speaker, the contract was re-awarded on 8th March 2023, by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, to Messrs. Brison Construction Company Limited at a contract sum of Five Million, Twenty-Five Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty-Three Ghana Cedis, Fifty-One Pessewas (GH¢5,025,263.51),” he told Parliament.

GNA

