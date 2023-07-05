Northern Military Command undertakes simulation exercise at Bank of Ghana in Tamale  

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 05, GNA – The Military Command in the Northern Region in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana has undertaken a simulation exercise on the premises of Bank of Ghana Regional Office in Tamale.

The exercise was to test the security agencies’ preparedness to deal with a real situation of an armed attack in the region.

As part of the exercise, a sample of 10 terrorists who attempted to engage the staff of the bank to transact business, took the staff hostage allowing the security services to activate their operations.

Colonel Frank Worlanyo Agbebo, Chief Operations Officer, Headquarters, Northern Command, speaking to the media after the exercise on Wednesday, said terrorist activities in the Sahel region were gradually descending southward, hence need to equip specific institutions with the techniques to help respond to their activities in the country.

Colonel Agbebo said: “The aim of this simulation exercise is to see our responses with both the Police Service, Military and the local staff on how to collaborate in combating any attempted activity of violent extremists.”

He described the exercise as successful as it had helped the security services to reflect and examine some of the best security practices towards addressing any attempted activity of terrorists.

Present at the simulation exercise were Major Majeed Alhassan Adams, Exercise Coordinator, General Staff Officer (GSOII) for Operations and Training, Headquarters, Northern Command and Airforce Base Command Tamale, Air Commandore Joshua Larkai among other key security personnel.

