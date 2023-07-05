MWC Shanghai 2023: Boosting 5G evolution towards 5.5G to revitalize the digital economy

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 5, GNA – Huawei says its goal is to create new value for customers and revitalize the digital economy through sustained innovation.

Madam Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Rotating Chairwoman and CFO speaking on the topic “Embracing 5G transformation” said the digital infrastructure of the future intelligent world would be deeply integrated into every aspect of human lives, industry, and society.

Madam Meng was speaking at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2023, China Unicom Beijing, where Huawei showcased the achievements of their 5G Capital innovation project in the first half of 2023.

Huawei had shown up in full force for MWC Shanghai 2023, with their activities all falling on their theme of “Guide to the Intelligent World”.

This year, the company’s activities include an experiential tour that takes audiences to multiple cities to learn about their technology and business, as well as the launch of its newest innovative products and solutions for 5GigaGreen, 5G intelligent core networks, Intelligent OptiX Networks, private line + X products, and other intelligent digital transformation solutions.

At these activities, Huawei hosted numerous roundtables and dialogues with global operators, industry partners, and opinion leaders, to explore a variety of topics which include speeding up 5G prosperity, advancing intelligent digital transformation, and striding towards the 5.5G era to realize business, industry, and social value.

She said it would not be based on advancements in individual technologies, but rather on incredibly massive, complex systems, the convergence of multiple elements.

Integrating it was going to require systems-level thinking and design and systematic capabilities to integrate technology and transform management were critical for the future success of 5G.

The CFO said, “we can achieve greater synergy across cloud, networks, edge, and devices through systematic design and innovation across domains, coupled with optimization across software, hardware, chips, and algorithms.”

She said going digital required redefining the relations between people, events, things, and theory, and adopting a more open, forward-looking management approach to address future challenges.

There are million.2 billion 5G users worldwide, and operators who moved quickly to develop 5G are already enjoying the first wave of benefits.

She said in the consumer market, new services like New Calling, cloud phones, and glasses-free 3D require faster data rates and lower latency, while in the industrial market, the RedCap ecosystem had matured, the passive Internet of Things market was expanding, and the Internet of Vehicles required higher uplink speeds.

These all-scenario applications are expected to result in 100 billion connections.

These new service models are also expected to drive upgrade the trades that will create a second wave of benefits.

She said commercial 5G services hit the market four years ago and had since been introduced to more than 17,000 private-network projects around the world with both revenue from 5G private networks and the number of industrial connections tripling.

She said while many 5G to B services were piloted in China, they have since expanded to other parts of the world, and have been commercially replicated in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

These services allow industry customers to reduce costs and efficiency while enabling intelligent digital transformation in industries like manufacturing, ports, mines, oil fields, and healthcare.

The CFO said 5.5G was also rapidly approaching the communications industry, where 5.5G technologies were expected to improve network capabilities 10-fold and create 100 times more business opportunities for operators.

At this year’s MWC Shanghai, Huawei is showcasing four of the major features of 5.5G – 10 Gbit/s downlink, 1 Gbit/s uplink, 100 billion connections, and native AI.

It is also exploring the five connectivity areas expected to go mainstream with 5.5G, connectivity for people, for things, for vehicles, for industries, and fomes.

Huawei has already staseparatorroundl of operators around the world begin commercial verification of 5.5G.

She said the 5.5G industry would continue growing quickly as the first release of 5.5G standards was expected to be frozen in the first half of 2024 and related technologies have already been extensively verified.

MWC Shanghai 2023 runs from June 28 to June 30 in Shanghai, China.

GNA

