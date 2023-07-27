US congressional hearing demands more government transparency on UFOs

Washington, Jul. 27, (dpa/GNA) – At a US congressional hearing on unidentified flying objects, congressmen have called for more transparency from the government on the issue.

Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman, who chaired the subcommittee into unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), complained that “the lack of transparency surrounding UAPs has fueled wild speculation and debate for decades, eroding public trust in the very institutions that are meant to serve and protect them.”

Two former military pilots and a former intelligence officer answered questions from the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability and reported on their sightings of unidentified flying objects and their own analyses.

They said that many defence personnel did not report sightings because they were afraid of losing their jobs.

Grothman said congress needed to look at what could be done to make more information public.

The sightings would be taken seriously and investigated, National Security Council communications director John Kirby said on Wednesday.

“We don’t have hard and fast answers on these things. We are trying to get smarter on it,” he said.

In January, there was a congressional hearing on the subject for the first time in decades, after the Pentagon presented reports that there were no explanations for dozens of celestial phenomena from the past two decades.

It stressed that there was also no evidence of secret technology from other countries or of extraterrestrial life.

GNA

