NGO organises career coaching workshop for Aflao SHS students

Aflao (V/R), Jul. 22, GNA – Amanda Foundation, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO), has organised a career guidance and counselling workshop for students of the Aflao Senior High School.

The seminar was to get the students well-informed on career paths to follow after the completion of their Senior High School programmes.

The occasion also saw the students benefiting from general health talks with the girls, especially receiving talks on menstrual health and how to properly and hygienically take care of themselves during menstrual cycles.

The NGO with its partners also presented disposable sanitary pads and toiletries to the girls as well as assorted educational materials to support teaching and learning activities in the school.

Dr Yaa Nhyiraba, Founder and Executive Director of Amanda Foundation, said her Foundation was organizing the workshops in selected Senior High Schools to help the students understand career choices to make in relation to their programmes of study.

She observed that many students lacked knowledge in what to study in higher institutions after completing their studies in SHS, which sometimes affected their job opportunities after graduation.

She said the Foundation was targeting Senior High Schools in remote parts of the country that did not have the opportunities available to the endowed ones.

Dr Nhyiraba called on the students to take their lessons seriously to be able to do well in their exams and to become useful adults who would contribute meaningfully to nation building.

Mr Shadrack Abiuw, headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the initiative and donations and appealed to other organizations to emulate such good and worthy causes.

Some of the students expressed joy and appreciation to Amanda Foundation and promised to put the knowledge gained from the workshop to good use.

