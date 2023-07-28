National Development Conference recommends establishment of National Moral and Integrity Council 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 28, GNA – The National Development Conference, 2023, has ended at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region with a recommendation for the establishment of a National Moral and Integrity Council (NMIC) with the stature like that of the Peace Council.

A Communique signed by Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, and organiser of the Conference, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, noted that such a Council would begin a process of restoration of generations of decay and moral decadence that Ghana had experienced over the years.

The two-day conference on the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development”, sought to bring together major stakeholders in national development for a sober reflection and dialogue, toward developing a framework that significantly impacts and shapes the moral fibre of Ghana’s development.

Eminent personalities who graced the Conference include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament and Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo.

Others are former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former President John Dramani Mahama, Ministers of State, the Clergy and the Diplomatic Corps.

The Communique calls for a vigorous national integrity campaign to sharpen the moral consciousness of Ghanaians.

It said having taken cognisance of the decaying nature of moral issues in Ghana and its impact on national development, and disheartened by the shortsightedness of policy development and implementation, rooted in partisan party manifestos instead of generational planning observed that the moral character of the nation had dipped, as evidenced in the increasingly inefficient leadership at all levels (such as family, Chieftaincy, religious, political), degradation of the environment, lack of integrity, disrespect in public discourse, corruption, lack of patriotism and volunteerism in Ghana.

It said Ghana had over 90 per cent of its population being religious yet the impact of historical responsibility placed on religious bodies and other non-state actors to shape the moral character and development of the nation continues to suffer.

“That unless we move away from the current status quo to one that anchors an environment hostile to all forms of corruption and excesses, we cannot reverse the downward trend of moral decadence we continue to witness in our country,” the Communique said.

It noted that the absence of integrated moral values in the nation’s educational and social systems was producing dishonest intellectuals instead of citizens with moral and patriotic values.

The Communique said the continued erosion of Ghanaian values and westernisation of their culture manifesting in the loss of confidence in their time-tested culture continues to be a worry.

“Though we have enacted various laws, we need citizens with the requisite moral character to implement these laws in the form and manner required by society.”

It noted that political leadership had failed to respect the principles of intergenerational equity and sustainable development in their development

equation.

It said that the media was abdicating its watchdog role, due to the excessive politicization and ownership structure of media houses; and that realising that the issues of law, equity and good conscience provided for in Ghana’s Constitution were gradually missing from their development equation.

The Communique recommended that all spheres of leadership, including traditional, religious as well as political leadership be re-oriented in a national transformation agenda premised on high moral values.

It is said to put in place intentional, systematic, formal, and non-formal training for political leaders to ensure they are continuously groomed in their roles.

It called for the urgent development and implementation of a national moral reorientation programme for the citizens, particularly the youth.

It said patriotism must be at the heart of all private and public engagements and must receive attention in the curricula of our educational, professional and vocational institutions.

The Communique suggested that this National Moral Vision Development Conference be held periodically (annually) to engage with stakeholders on the issue of moral vision and its impact on the development of our country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

