Namibia standing committee on Agriculture, Environment, Natural Resources on a study visit to Ghana

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 25, GNA – An eight-member delegation from the National Assembly of Namibia on the Standing Committee of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources are in Ghana for a five-day study visit to Ghana’s Parliament.

The delegation would share ideas, and get oversight knowledge with their Ghanaian counterparts, Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Oil and Gas, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committees to discuss opportunities and measures put in place to curb corruption in the Oil and Gas Sector.

“The delegation is here among other things to create a platform of networks to deepen bilateral relations not only between Ghana’s Parliament but the people, the government and the two counties,” Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, said on Tuesday in his formal communication to the House.

He called for the necessary and related learning assistance from the MPs to the delegation to make their trip worthwhile.

“Honourable Members, I urge the relevant Committees to meet with the delegation, share ideas and think through related areas of their visit,” he said.

Mr Bagbin also advised the delegation to take time off to familiarise themselves with Ghana’s nature.

“Namibia is a lovely country, with good hospitality but delegates, try to network and enjoy Ghana’s hospitality too.

“I wish you a fruitful visit, please take time off to use some fresh air outside the parliamentary business, and visit some of Ghana’s tourist sites,” he said.

GNA

