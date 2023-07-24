MP donates to a community-initiated maternity ward project 

By Philip Tengzu

Boo, (UW/R), July 24, GNA – Mr Bede Anwataazomo Ziedeng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, has donated 50 bags of cement and ten packs of roofing sheets to the residents of Boo, a community in the constituency.

The donation, which was valued at about GH₵20,000.00 from his share of the Common Fund, was to support the construction of a maternity ward project the community had initiated to bring maternal healthcare services closer to the people in the Boo community.

The Boo community had a health facility but without a maternity room and pregnant women had to trek long distances to the Domwine community or other communities in the area to access maternal health care services including skilled delivery.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the items, Mr Ziedeng said the support followed an appeal from the chief and people of the community during his campaign prior to the 2020 General Election.

The MP said he donated an initial amount of GH₵1,000.00 to the community to commence the building project during his campaigns ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in 2019 and promised to support the project if he eventually became the MP.

He said that was also due to the importance he had attached to improving timely access to quality healthcare services by his constituents even before he became an MP.

“The issue of healthcare access is very important to me just as access to clean water and quality education are important to me.

“So, I have been supporting the health sector in the constituency to help improve the quality of health service the people receive,” he explained.

He cited some of those interventions including repairing an X-Ray machine and donation of three refrigerators to the Lawra Municipal Hospital.

Others were the provision of a motorbike for the Lawra Municipal Health Directorate to improve monitory and the provision of potable water to some health facilities in the constituency.

On access to water, Mr Ziedeng said he had repaired over 60 spoilt boreholes in the constituency as well as drilled new ones and small-town water systems to improve access to clean water by the constituents.

Naa Aricadius Gyie, the Regent of the Boo community, thanked the MP for his support and said the completion of the project would reduce the challenges the women in the community went through to access quality maternal healthcare services including skilled delivery.

Naa Gyie indicated that the community members would continue to mobilise resources at their level for the project construction and the support of the MP and other well-meaning citizens of the constituency and beyond was still needed in that regard.

July 24, 2023

