MP calls for passage of anti-gay bill under a certificate of urgency

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Jully 05, GNA- Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Ranking Member of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, has called for the passage of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021,” (Anti-Gay Bill), under a certificate of urgency.

That, he explained, did not violate Article 108 of the 1992 Constitution or any international treaty.

Mr Ahiafor, also Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South made the request on the floor of Parliament, in Accra, on Wednesday, during a debate on the Bill.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values that proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

“Mr Speaker, the bill under reference if passed into law will not violate article 108 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana and there is no provision in any international treaty or convention that will be violated,” Mr Ahiafor said.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, in its report on the bill, underlined concerns regarding potential breaches of international treaties such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civic and Political Rights, and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, among others.

However, Mr Ahiafor, renounced the claims.

The Motion of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” was moved on the floor of Parliament for a second reading by Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, an NDC MP for Ho West and supported by Rev John Ntim Fordjour, a New Patriotic Party (NPP), MP for Assin South.

Presenting the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs report, Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Committee and an NPP MP for Asante Akim Central, recommended the adoption of the report to be passed into law.

He said the Committee noted that most Ghanaians were in favour of the passage of the Bill.

“Mr Speaker, however, there are significant human rights concerns which are worthy of consideration. Under Article 12(1) of the Constitution, all organs of the state, including the Executive, Judiciary and Parliament have a constitutional duty to respect and uphold the fundamental human rights enshrined under the 1992 constitution,” he said.

Mr Anyimdu-Antwi told the House that considering the above constitutional imperatives, the Committee decided to seek the opinion of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice on the Bill and the Attorney-General’s concerns were duly considered.

Debating the Bill, Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, an NPP MP for Asante Akim North, observed the unanimous endorsement of the Bill by 275 MPs who would religiously support its passage.

“Mr Speaker, we are happy to eat grass, but we will keep our values and cultural intact,” Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, an NDC MP for Asawase said when he contributed to the debate.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, said, ample time would be given to MPs to debate the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.”

He said the law on the subject was scanty, so it was appropriate the House passed sufficient regulatory framework to ensure that the right thing was done.

He, therefore, assured the delegation from the Coalition (All members of the Coalition from both the Muslim and Christian Faith, Tradition and Gender that, with the cooperation of the House, the right thing would be done.

GNA

