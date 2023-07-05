Book on Domestic Violence launched  

By Francis Cofie

Accra, July 05, GNA – A book on domestic violence entitled, “Revealed! The Storm is Over” has been launched in Accra, with a call for a review of the legal system on domestic violence to let perpetrators bear the cost of victims’ medical bills.

The book, authored by Ms Beatrice Shine Ayroe chronicles her abusive childhood, marriage and divorce; and the dynamics of her current single life.

COP Gifty Botwe (Rtd), the guest speaker, who made the call said introducing the reform would serve as a further deterrent to potential offenders.

She added that an additional six-month jail or community service punishment could be meted out depending on the magnitude of offence and judicial discretionary powers.

COP Botwe, the former first Director of Women and Juvenile Unit (WAJU) now DOVVSU, said that could be an added dimension of punitive measure to persons who commit defilement offences and other forms of domestic violence and abuse.

Furthermore, she said this could afford other unwilling victims the opportunity to come out and voice out their experience.

Additionally, she said this could avert the potential situation where victims could die or degenerate because they have no money to seek medical attention.

She urged persons suffering any form of domestic violence and abuse to step forward and voice out their ordeal to redeem themselves without fear.

COP Botwe urged government to support and protect victims of domestic violence and abuse who report such offences in order not to be victimized again.

She said the book is a must read for Ghanaians of all social backgrounds to receive guidance on how to avoid domestic violence and abuse, adding that it will motivate others to voice out their experience and offer approaches to healing oneself through Christ.

COP Rtd Botwe urged the unit to be proactive in fishing our victims of domestic violence and abuse.

In an acknowledgement, Ms Ayroe called on the DOVVSU authorities to explore ways of giving contemporary meaning to the justice administration of the unit.

She said if the victims do not get the needed support, they may not be able to voice their pain out.

The book, she said, is in three wings of child sexual abuse, marital abuse and divorce and the loss of a loved one.

Ms Aryoe urged those under any form of abuse to come out and speak out to break the hold on them.

She urged victims of domestic violence and other forms of abuse to rely on the God factor to heal themselves.

The author has plans afoot to publish other related books in the future.

GNA

