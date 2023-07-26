Motorists’ call for repairs on deteriorating roads in Oti 

ByKingsley Mamore

Dambai, July 26, GNA- Drivers, motor riders and passengers in Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, are calling for swift rehabilitation of the deteriorated roads caused by the recent downpour in the area.

They said while erosion had eaten away the edges of the roads in several areas in the township, the number of potholes were fast increasing making commuting very stressful for motorists.

They mentioned road networks such as: the Katanga-Motorway, Dormabin -Adumadum, Okanease -Asukawkaw, Kpogade -Azizakpe, Cement -Adakpornu Junction and KpareKpare -Ayeremu, that needed urgent attention.

A tour of the Municipality by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that if unchecked by the authorities, lives could be lost especially at night, due to the deplorable nature of the roads and extent of the destruction due to the recent downpour in the area.

Many Communities remained cut off after major access roads in the Municipality were eroded following the recent torrential rains.

It was also observed that several other portions of the roads in the entire Municipality had similar problems which require the immediate attention of government and the relevant institutions for address.

Transportation was slowly grinding to a halt from the Municipal capital to other parts of the Municipality, due to the bad nature of the roads and this was affecting the smooth running of businesses.

Again, drivers travelling on the roads for the first time, especially at night, may find it difficult to navigate.

GNA

