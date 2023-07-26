Appolonia city sponsors Junior High School’s mock exams 

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, July 26, GNA – The Appolonia City, has presented a Cheque for GH¢8,200.00 to the Appolonia Kpone-Katamanso District Assembly (KKDA) Junior High School (JHS), to support the students’ final mock examinations.

It said it was to support preparations being made towards hosting the sitting of the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) within the locality.

Mr Michael Glalah, the Headteacher of Appolonia KKDA JHS who received the cheque on behalf of the school, thanked the benefactors for the sustained contributions towards the preparation of BECE candidates, which yielded positive examination results in 2022.

The Appolonia KKDA Junior High School was ranked the best public school in the entire district, achieving a 92 percent pass rate.

Almost all the candidates presented for the examinations gained admission into their first and second choice Senior High Schools including Adisadel College, Accra Girls, Mfantsipim, and Presbyterian Boys Secondary School.

Miss Isabella Badu, the Girls Senior Prefect of the school, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked Appolonia City for the donation, and promised to make the entire community proud this year as their predecessors did in 2022.

Mr Yaw Acheampong Adjei, the Marketing and Communications Manager of Appolonia City, reiterated the City’s commitment to the community to help all the local schools to achieve the highest possible levels of excellence.

Appolonia City is a partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and the chiefs and people of the Appolonia stool.

