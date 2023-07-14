More than 1,000 suffered flood disaster in Ho

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 14, GNA – A total of 1,052 persons have been counted to be affected by the recent flash storm that hit Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

Madam Ivy Amewugah, the Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told the media during a tour of the affected areas, that the number had risen due to the day-long showers afterwards, and that the Organisation was working to enumerate those affected to provide them with the needed interventions.

She said some relief items including food, were available for distribution, and that contributions and pledges from individuals and organisations.

Members of the Regional Security Council, together with a technical team from the Ghana Hydrological Authority, were also on-site inspecting the drainage systems in the Municipality.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, who heads the security council, told the media that his outfit was waiting for a comprehensive report from the relevant agencies for prompt action.

He explained that a technical team report was expected to make the necessary recommendations for action.

Dr Letsa expressed concern over the numerous obstructive structures on waterways and acknowledged the need to enhance the capacity of storm drains.

“We need to work on some bridges and interventions are in the pipeline. We are awaiting the report and would work on it immediately,” he said.

The Regional Minister encouraged the Municipal Assembly to undertake the necessary demolitions and assured that the problem would be solved.

“We think we know what to do but, we still need the report. We will all put our heads together so that we will be safe when it rains,” Dr Letsa said.

Mr Kennedy Kludjesson, the Regional Engineer of the Ghana Hydrological Authority, said existing culverts could no longer contain the water volumes and it was the primary cause of the flooding.

He said plans were underway to enhance the drainage capacity of the and that a technical assessment report would be made available in the shortest possible time.

Several homes and businesses in low lying areas in Ho tasted the rage of water during the two-hour rainstorm, causing the loss of properties worth millions of cedis.

GNA

