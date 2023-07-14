Minister urges innovation and technology in pharma and healthcare sectors

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, July 12, GNA – The Minister of Health, Mr Kweku Agyemang-Manu has called for sustainable innovation and technologies to bridge the glaring industrialisation gaps in Ghana’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

He indicated that embracing future trends, technology, and innovation was the surest way to create a sustainable and inclusive healthcare system that would benefit the country and the people.

The Minister made the call in a speech read for him at the fifth Ghana Pharma and Healthcare Awards held in Accra on Friday.

Themed “Positioning the Pharma Industry to Meet Future Trends and Technology,” the event focused on addressing innovative and technological shortfalls in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare sector.

It was aimed at identifying projects and individual achievements of industry professionals and partners who had produced clear values and compelling results.

The event also sought to recognize excellence and provide recognition for individuals and businesses that have played a defining role and demonstrated achievement across the domain of sustainability, operational excellence, and innovation.

Mr Agyemang-Manu stressed that the call for a sustainable technological era was one which the government was fully committed to.

He noted that the ability of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to adapt and evolve progressively was an invaluable tool in revolutionizing the approach to healthcare.

He said it was now evident that achieving universal health coverage did not only include financial risk protection but also access to high-quality essential healthcare services, which could only be guaranteed by technology and innovation.

The Minister said as part of efforts to increase access to healthcare, the government had launched a program to build and equip more hospitals and health facilities across the country.

He said the government was determined to continuously upgrade the country’s healthcare infrastructure to accommodate emerging healthcare needs.

Additionally, we have prioritized the development of our human resource capacity through the training and recruitment of additional healthcare professionals,” he said, adding that the government was also taking “bold steps” towards building a robust healthcare system in the country.

Mr Agyemang- Manu encouraged industry players to embrace innovative trends and technology and urged them to scale up their efforts to provide quality and affordable medicines.

“Let us work together to address the challenges facing the industry, and drive towards the realization of a more robust healthcare system in Ghana.

“Let us remember that healthcare is not just a vital aspect of our society, but also a fundamental pillar for socio-economic progress,” he said.

Latif Abubakar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globe Productions, organizers of the Ghana Pharma and Healthcare Awards, said technology and innovations were evolving faster than expected, thus there was a need to position industries for future trends and development.

He said industries and businesses must adapt to emerging technology and innovation to remain relevant and called for a broader stakeholder engagement.

“Considering the importance of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to the growth of the economy… it has become imperative for government and its partners to position them for these future trends.”

In all, 70 companies and personalities were honoured for their contributions to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Atlantic Lifesciences Limited (Ltd), Pharmanova Ltd, and its CEO of Dhananjay Tripathi received the Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Manufacturing Company and CEO of the Year awards, while Ernest Chemists Ltd and its CEO, Ernest Bediako Sampong, picked up the Company of the year and Lifetime Achievement awards.

Mr Samuel Amo Tobbin, CEO, of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Sir Raj Mohan, CEO, of Unichem Ghana Ltd were adjudged Entrepreneur and Personality of the Year respectively

Dr. Ellen Foster- Nyarko of Top-Up Pharmacy and Sheikh Dr. Amin Mohammed Osei Bonsu, of Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medical Hospital, emerged as the Outstanding Community Pharmacist and Herbal CEO Of the year respectively.

The Industry Leadership Award for Community Pharmacy Practice went to the National Chairman of the Community Practice Pharmacy Association (CPPA), Pharmacist Dr Emmanuel K. Ireland, with the Community Pharmacy Intern award going to Solomon Odoi of Top Up Pharmacy.

The awards, which were preceded by a business summit and exhibition, brought together selected industry experts and players to deliberate on issues affecting the industry and to recommend workable solutions to deal with them.

The 5th Ghana Pharma and Healthcare Awards were organized in partnership with the Pharmacy Council, Food and Drugs Authority, Foameddms and the Community Practice Pharmacists Association.

GNA

