Methodist Church inaugurates Kings and Queens association for Tarkwa Diocese

Wassa Akropong (W/R), July 03, GNA – The Methodist Church Ghana, Tarkwa Diocese, has inaugurated the Kings and Queens Association of the church, with the aim of allowing traditional authorities to using their Christian principles to witness and draw more souls to Christ.

The ceremony was performed by the Bishop of the Tarkwa Diocese, Right Reverend Dr. Samuel Dua Dodd at the Dunwell Methodist Society, Wassa Akropong, in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

He was assisted by Mr Frank Turkson, Diocesan Lay Chairman, Very Rev. Moses Kojo Aidoo, Diocesan Secretary of Synod, Very Rev. Barjona Isaac Kwame Andoh, Diocesan Assistant Secretary of Synod and other ministers.

The Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sikyim II, is the chairman, Nana Ndaballah II, secretary, Nana Adwoa Kurantwiwaa, treasurer, Nana Kwaku Gyapong, organizer and Very Rev. Ishmael Kofi Acquah, chaplain.

Speaking at the event, Right Rev. Dodd said, it was important for the Tarkwa Diocese to have the association because they see kingship and queenship as a ministry.

He said “As Christians we still have to work with our basics which was the bible. In the Old Testament we believed that kings were made prophets, leaders and priest who always communicated the mind of God.”

The bishop indicated that as a church, they felt their kings and queens should not be left alone, but they must be constantly engaged to enable them to have frequent discussions.

“Kings and queens have large areas they usually take care of, so the best thing we can do is to help them keep the society they find themselves in very well. We need to promote our morality together and shine our Christian value wherever we find ourselves,” he added.

Right Rev. Dodd said: “l take a lot of inspiration from what we do on Sunday. When you look at the group of people who come around for the service about 40 percent are young people who come out to be kings and queens in their various communities. This is a motivation for me because they can also do something unique in their society.

“We must continue to humble ourselves, live our lives as Jesus Christ expects us so when great opportunity like this comes, we could also be called to service and impact the public positively”, he said.

He urged the executives of the association to work together in unity to achieve their goals and encouraged them not to hesitate to call on the leadership of the church if they needed assistance.

Chairman of the association, Tetrete Okuamoah Sikyim II, in his address after the inauguration, commended the leadership of the Tarkwa Diocese for bringing them together.

He pledged to work closely with the church to realise the vision and mission of the Kings and Queens association within the Tarkwa Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana.

Tetrete Sikyim II appealed to all their members to help end all litigations so they would bring the needed development to their respective communities.

