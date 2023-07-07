LG Electronics says preliminary operating income rose in Q2 

Seoul, Jul. 7, (dpa/GNA) - Amidst continuing growth in almost all segments, supported by strong fundamentals, LG Electronics Ltd. reported on Friday an increase in preliminary operating income and revenue for the second quarter.

For the three-month period, the company posted an operating profit of KRW 892.7 billion ($683 billion), compared with KRW 792.2 billion in the previous year’s quarter.

Revenue stood at KRW 19.9 trillion as against last year’s KRW 19.464 trillion.

The company said: “The revenue reflects the company’s actions to fundamentally improve its business structure by continuously expanding the B2B segment, even as profitability was impacted by the challenging global economic conditions and intensifying competition in the market,” the company said.

GNA

