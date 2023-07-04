Lambussie DCE hands over 800 metallic dual desks to GES

By Caesar Abagali

Lambussie (UW/R), July 4, GNA – Mr George Gerald Naluri, the Lambussie District Chief Executive (DCE), has handed over 800 metallic dual desks to the District Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to be distributed to needy schools in the Lambussie District.

The handing over the metallic dual desks was to help enhance quality education and promote effective teaching and learning in the area.

Mr Naluri, speaking at a short handing over ceremony at Lambussie, said the intervention formed part of government’s support through the GES Head Office to the district with the aim of helping to bridge the infrastructure deficit in the district.

He said the Assembly would continue to work hard to create the necessary and conducive environment for effective teaching and learning as well as improvement in the education outcome in the district.

He appealed to the education directorate and head teachers at the beneficiary schools to ensure that the pupils handled the furniture with care.

Mr John Baptist Kulah, the Lambussie District Education Director, expressed appreciation for the support and pledged his commitment to ensure a strict maintenance culture in the schools.

He urged head teachers at the beneficiary schools to advise pupils to focus more on their studies to help raise the level of education and academic performance in the district.

He appealed to other benevolent agencies and organizations to help support the school in the district with more furniture and learning materials.

