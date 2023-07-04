Krachi East: NPP parliamentary aspirant to build cattle ranch to control menace

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 4, GNA – Madam Pearl Akua Agyemang, a graduate teacher and aspiring politician, has promised to build a cattle ranch to protect farms, water bodies and human lives from being destroyed by animals.

She noted that this would be her priority towards efforts to resolve the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Constituency.

Madam Agyemang, who is vying for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary seat for the Krachi East Constituency of the Oti Region, said the Constituency had vast land for cattle to graze.

She added that she would cooperate with traditional leaders to acquire over 8,000 to 10,000 hectares of grazing land and move herdsmen and their cattle there.

The parliamentary aspirant explained that these communities would have direct benefit from cow dung as it could be widely used as part of waste management and biogas production.

She stated that biogas plants would help improve environmental conditions and ensure resource recovery, which would ultimately improve the socio-economic profile in terms of job creation and educational attainment of the participating households.

Madam Agyemang told delegates that in advanced countries renewable energy transfer systems in the form of biogas plants, were successful in converting cow dung into energy and nutrient rich organic fertilizer, which reduced the cost of purchasing chemical fertilizers.

Renewable energy transfer plants noticeably improved the overall cooking environment of the biogas digesters and reduced the time needed to collect firewood, she said.

She said this will help the Municipal Assembly to mobilise the internal generated funds for developmental infrastructure and other essential projects which would have been done by the Local Government.

