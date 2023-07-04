CPP sets October for Parliamentary primaries

By Edward Acqua

Accra, July 04, GNA – The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has set October this year for the election of parliamentary candidates across the country to represent the Party in the 2024 general elections.

The Party is expected to hold its presidential primaries in Tamale in the Northern Region from 29th to 30th July 2023.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of CPP, said the exact date for the parliamentary primaries would be communicated in due course.

She said the Party would elect its flag bearer ahead of time to market the candidate effectively to maximise the chances of the CPP in the 2024 presidential election.

“Every time we do our flag bearer elections in three-four months to the time and we are not able to project our flag bearer enough. We need to change the status quo to make sure our flag bearer is projected ahead of time.” Nana Jantuah said.

Nana Jantuah said the CPP was preparing feverishly for the presidential primaries and had set up a vetting Committee to vets the aspirants next week.

She said the flag bearer aspirants had thus far cooperated with the Party amicably and urged them to sustain the peaceful co-existence before, during and after the elections.

“I urge the rank and file of the party to come together to support the initiative to have our flag bearer on time and we should also put ourselves together and go out there to organise and bring on new members to populate the CPP for us to be able to win 2024 election,” Nana Jantuah said.

Among the persons who have picked nomination forms to contest the flag bearer race of the CPP are: Nana Frimpomaa Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah, the Chairperson of the Party; Bright Oblitei Akwetey, Legal Practitioner, and Dr Onsy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah, Former Vice Chairman of the Party.

The CPP currently does not have representation in Parliament.

In the 2020 presidential elections, the CPP garnered 12, 200 votes, representing 0.93 per cent.

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, who represented the Party in the 2020 presidential elections, is not contesting the Party’s upcoming primaries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

