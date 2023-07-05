KologSoft unveils a robust POS for business organizations

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, July 5, GNA – KologSoft, a software development company based in the Upper East Region, has unveiled a Point of Sale (POS) system for Malls, Marts, and provision shops among other business organizations, to them help transact their businesses with ease.

The application which contains sale report, stock report, expense report, balance sheet, profit and loss, credit report, debtors report and stock value among others, is to help business owners manage their sales and stock based on the reports to enable them to make timely decisions.

It also allows business owners to manage different business models in one portal by assigning each business type to a staff in the business to operate in their respective business types set up by the business owner.

Mr Kolog John Dok, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, speaking at the launch of the App noted that it was developed to address the problem of business owners having to deal with outdated POS which slowed down their businesses and caused loss of profit.

It was also to enable business owners tailor the POS to their unique business requirements by adding modules and integrating with third party applications including personalizing it for maximum efficiency.

According to him, business owners using the KologSoft POS could “manage their businesses in one place: from sales and inventory to staff and customers as the application has a cloud-based technology that enables users to access their businesses anywhere, anytime even on mobile devices”.

He said the application could also boost sales and profit by unlocking the potential of the business in question with real-time sales and insights including spot trends and identifying top-selling products which help the business owner to make data driven decisions to maximize profit.

The CEO emphasized that data protection was essential in every POS system and KologSoft POS was “Top- Notch” at security.

“The KologSoft POS employs advanced security measures to safeguard your sensitive information and protect customer’s privacy.”

He called on business owners to embrace innovation, enhance productivity and boost their bottom line by joining businesses already benefiting from KologSoft POS.

