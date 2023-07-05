Kikis Court Fan Club distributes sanitary pads to schoolgirls in Ho

By Edward Williams

Ho, July 5, GNA – The Kikis Court Fan Club (KCFC), a social-based group, has distributed sanitary pads to some schoolgirls in the Ho Municipality, to help address students’ absenteeism linked to periods.

The donation spearheaded by the Club’s Ho Sector, formed part of their “eradicate pad poverty campaign,” which seeks to help in the frequent provision and distribution of sanitary pads to adolescent school children nationwide.

A total of 181 girls from the Freetown M/A Complex in Anlokodzi and the AME Zion Basic School in Agbokofe benefitted from the gesture.

Mr Christian Adusu-Donkor, the Founder of the Club, said the provision given, was part of the total stock of 620 pads currently available for distribution to other schools in the Municipality.

He said the donation was to support adolescent girls during their menstrual flows to enhance good personal hygiene, enable them stay in school and focus on their studies.

The Club intended to also establish a menstrual pad bank, to ensure regular supply to these girls, however, the multiple taxes on the commodity leading to its high prices could pose a challenge to the sustainability of their support and calls for the removal of these taxes.

Mr Adusu-Donkor said the Club had plans to move to other regions of the country with similar support.

Some beneficiaries thanked the Club for their benevolence, saying it was their first time receiving such a kind gesture.

Madam Naomi Amuzu, the Headmistress of Freetown Primary and Junior High School, thank the Club for the kind gesture, and indicated that menstruation was inevitable and a natural phenomenon with females from adolescence upwards, therefore the taxes imposed on these commodities were unfair and was negatively affecting the females.

Madam Amuzu advised the students to keep maintaining good personal hygiene especially during their menstrual periods.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

