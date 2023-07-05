Don’t wait for NEDCo to chase you for bills-consumers cautioned

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 05, GNA – Mr Eugene Odoi Addo, the Bono and Ahafo Area Manager of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has cautioned consumers against waiting for the company to chase them before paying their bills.

He said it was appropriate for consumers to voluntarily pay their bills promptly, by using any vending point, mobile and electronic platforms of NEDCo, before the task force embarked on any revenue mobilization exercise.

Mr Addo said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani at the close of a 15-day mass revenue mobilization exercise organised by the office to retrieve more than GhC270 million owed by public institutions, private companies and individual customers in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

He said the exercise was targeted at retrieving about GhC30 million in the Sunyani area, but at the end of it on Friday, June 30 they had collected about GhC8 million.

Mr Addo said though they could not achieve the target, the positive aspect was the response and cooperation of the health facilities which were indebted to the NEDCo an amount of GhC41.15 million and their readiness to start paying their bills.

He admitted, the indebted health facilities had started paying in bits, saying they gave an assurance to start paying for the power being consumed currently while NEDCo waited for the government to settle the legacy debt.

Mr Addo said the Company would continue to engage consumers on their normal mobilisation exercise, saying, “it is something we do every day and on Tuesdays embark on general mass mobilization”.

He said the office would wait and hear from management on the next line of action about the quarterly mass revenue mobilisation.

