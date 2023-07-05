Big Joe Organic Waakye gets international recognition

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 5, GNA – World Tamil Organization, United Kingdom (UK), a registered charity organisation, has recognised Big Joe Waakye in the 2023 Global Tamil Economic Development Achievement Awards at the House of Commons British Parliament.

The programme was aimed at awarding some growing businesses around the world as well as recognising and commending upcoming businesses for their contribution to economic growth.

Some businesses invited to participate in the initiative included Kingdom Exim Group of Companies UK, SSIf City, Nammuravgal Tamilandu India, Aram Legal Limited, UK, Big Joe Organic Waakye, Ghana, and the Oxford Centre for Religion and Public Life.

Mr. Ian Tabalor Okwei, Chief Executive Officer of Big Joe Waakye thanked the organizers for their recognition as one of the promising upcoming businesses that aimed at promoting the health needs of people by dealing in organic food.

Mr Okwei told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema that he was invited as a special guest as a young entrepreneur in Ghana leveraging technology to impact the lives of many through selling and transporting foods to their various locations.

He said the recognition was engineered by the consistency in the service quality they offered, and the food and beverage industry stressed that they were more concerned about the feedback from their clients.

Mr. Okwei mentioned that the company made deliberate efforts to improve its services to meet the demands of its customers and through referrals from social media platforms and the business community, they were able to extend their services to other clients in the UK.

“The market is built widely by social media publicity, so the market is being fastened by social media; it reaches out to a larger audience in a very quick and relatively shorter period of time,” he said.

GNA

