Kalaahi community appeals for a potable water source for health facility 

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Kalaahi, (UW/R), July 17, GNA – Residents of Kalaahi, a predominantly farming community in the Wa East District, have appealed to benevolent individuals, organisations and the government to help provide a potable water source for the health facility in the community.

They said the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in the community could not operate effectively due to the lack of access to clean water.

The Wa East District Health Directorate, on July 11, 2023, commissioned the CHPS facility for the Kalaahi community, an initiative of the community to improve their timely access to primary healthcare services, especially maternal health including skilled delivery.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the weekend, Mr Ibrahim Saantii, a resident, said the lack of a potable water source at the facility would impede service delivery to the people.

He said there were three boreholes in the community but none of them was functional and had compelled the community to rely on wells and streams to get water for domestic purposes.

“The clinic is open now and a nurse is here but if there is no water how will the nurse operate? All the boreholes here, none of them is working”, he said.

He expressed worry about the frequent breakdown of the boreholes and that the community had been contributing money to repair them anytime they breakdown.

He said the situation became dire during the dry season as they were left with no other option than to resort to “dirty water” from wells and streams.

Mr Saantii, however, said the health facility could not rely on the wells or streams to get water for healthcare service delivery and appealed to the community to provide at least a borehole for the CHPS compound.

He said they have been “crying” to the successive governments and the Wa East District Assembly to salvage the community from the water crisis but to no avail.

“The issue of water is our main challenge, and any kind-hearted NGO or person should come to our aid”, Mr Saantii said.

Mr Michael Juassa, another resident, appealed to the Wa East District Chief Executive (DCE), Dr Ewurah S. K. Mahama, to fulfil his promise of providing a motorbike for the facility to facilitate the mobility of the health staff during emergencies.

The residents also talked about the deplorable state of the roads in the area, which they said was affecting economic activities and social life.

