Kadjebi doses 14,567 children against malaria during SMC exercise

Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 10, GNA – The Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has registered and dosed 14,567 children against malaria during the first Cycle of Seasonal Malaria Chemo-prevention (SMC) exercise, which commenced on June 26 and ended on 30th June across the district.

The SMC exercise aimed to reduce morbidity and mortality among children under five years in the district.

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The district is targeting 14,803 children between the ages of three and 59 months for registration and dosing during the period, but ended up registering and dosing 14,567 children, leaving a deficit of 236 children.

Responding to the 236 shortfall, Mr. Moses Shittor, the District Malaria Focal Person, told GNA that they could not meet the target because some of the children were sick while others were already on malaria treatment.

Mr. Shittor asked parents and caregivers to continue to accept SMC Intervention to reduce malaria under five morbidity and mortality in the district.

He said the second Cycle of the exercise will commence on July 24 to 28 July 2023.

SMC is a proven intervention to reduce malaria during rainfall, medication is not harmful and free of charge.

Each child needs to receive three doses for three continuous days.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

