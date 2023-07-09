Israelis protest again as judicial bill set for parliamentary vote 

Tel Aviv, Jul. 9, (dpa/GNA) - Demonstrations against the Israeli government’s planned judicial reforms gathered momentum on Saturday ahead of a critical parliamentary vote.

Media reports said more than 140,000 people gathered in the coastal city of Tel Aviv to protest against the plans of Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government. Organizers put the number at 180,000.

Netanyahu had initially paused the controversial plans in March after massive pressure but brought them back in a slightly weakened form about a fortnight ago. Opponents say the proposals still give the government too much power over the courts and threaten democracy.

Tens of thousands of Israelis also took to the streets in other parts of the country on Saturday.

On Monday, a section of the bill which would weaken the judiciary is to set to be approved in its first reading in parliament.

A total of three readings are necessary to pass the law. Since Netanyahu’s coalition has a majority in parliament, it is expected that the law will be approved by the end of the month.

More protests are planned.

GNA

