Israeli killed in West Bank, attacker ‘neutralized’

Tel Aviv, July 6, (dpa/GNA) – An Israeli was killed in an attack in the West Bank on Thursday, according to the Israeli emergency rescue service Magen David Adom.

The attacker, reportedly a Palestinian man, was killed, according to reports. The Israeli military said the attacker had been “neutralized.”

The security situation in Israel and the West Bank is currently extremely tense.

Israel’s military ended its largest operation in the occupied West Bank in 20 years on Wednesday night. Israel carried out air raids on the West Bank city of Jenin before thousands of Israeli soldiers moved into the city, which has been home to a major Palestinian refugee camp since the 1950s.

The Israeli government said the soldiers were there to smash “terrorist infrastructure.” They exchanged gunfire with armed Palestinians.

At least 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier died in the operation. More than 100 Palestinians were injured.

The Israeli military claimed the Palestinians killed in the operation, were militants.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian attacker drove into a crowd in Tel Aviv, injuring at least seven people. The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, described the attack as a “reaction” to events in Jenin.

Since the beginning of the year, two dozen people have died in attacks by Palestinians. During the same period, more than 150 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces during violent clashes, Israeli military operations or after their own attacks.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

