I’m not against traditions, customs – Agyinasare

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, July 09, 2023 – Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Archbishop of Perez Chapel International, Dzorwulu, says he believes in traditional authority, traditions and customs so far as they are in conformity with the word of God.

“Anywhere I go for crusades, I go to see the chief and elders before I start my activities,” he stated.

He added that even during the Ghana Month in March 2023, he, together with his congregation, commemorated the event by putting on local apparels from the 16 regions.

The Archbishop said this during a second Sunday Service at the Perez Chapel International.

He preached on the topic: “Who Ruled the Cosmic World II – God versus Idols”.

The Archbishop said God in His commandments demanded that He be served alone – no any other god apart from Him.

He, therefore, urged Christians to devote themselves to the service of God only and not engage in any form of idolatry worship, which had nothing good to offer them.

He said many people went to Church, but still served different things, adding that “the quality of your life is determined by the quality of your God”.

The Archbishop noted that Christianity had done a lot for the country through the establishment of schools, hospitals, and orphanages.

He said the faith had also made lives better.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

