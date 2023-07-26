Bono East Region to host NAFAC 2024, Regional CNC Director

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), July 26, GNA – The Bono East Region would host the biennial National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) next year following the sterling performance of the region in the 2022 edition held at Cape Coast, Central Region.

Dr. Barimah Asumadu-Sakyi, the Regional Director for the Centre for National Culture (CNC), announced this when he led a team of management members to pay a courtesy call on Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Regional Minister at his office in Techiman to officially inform him about the preparations towards the organisation of the event.

He said the regional office of the CNC had taken steps to prepare adequately to host the festival to showcase the region and the country’s rich cultural heritage to the international community.

Dr. Asumadu-Sakyi commended Mr. Adu-Gyan and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for the continuous support to the CNC in projecting and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

In response, Mr Adu-Gyan expressed the RCC’s preparedness to assist for the region to host the festival successfully and commended the management team for the commitment in leading the region to performing excellently in the area of arts and culture.

On behalf his management team, Dr. Asumadu-Sakyi later presented the NAFAC symbol, an indicator of the region’s turn to host the festival to the Regional Minister.

The NAFAC was instituted and organised by the National Commission on Culture not only to promote the regional cultural peculiarities in Ghana but also as a marketing tool to woo, particularly foreign tourists to the country.

GNA

