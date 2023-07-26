Gladys Ayebea Hammond Foundation keen on increasing female participation in hockey

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 26, GNA – Mr. Richard Hammond, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gladys Ayebea Hammond Foundation has pledged its commitment to help increase female participation in hockey.

Hockey is known as one of the lesser-known sports hence the need to partner the Ghana Hockey Federation and other entities to support its growth.

The foundation, established November 2022 in honour of the late Madam Gladys Ayebea Hammond seeks to develop sports through education.

It focuses on organising Mentorship scheme and annual Hockey Tournaments among female students at Senior High School (SHS)level, as well as non-competitive games among senior and veteran hockey clubs.

Speaking at the launch under the theme, Opening Doors, Igniting Change, the renowned Hockey enthusiast said, “We initiated a hockey tournament called the Gladys Ayebea

Hammond Hockey tournament, little did we know that this vision was going to grow to become something big”.

He said the maiden edition of the competition, which featured Suhum Presby High School, Islamic Girls Senior High School and other four teams had grown to a certain level with six secondary schools having shown interest in the sport.

Mr. Hammond made known that aside the hockey tournament, the foundation would again set up a mentorship scheme to identify young talents for further development and also promote educational activities and scholarships.

“This year, we are increasing from 40 to 120 students that we will be working with so we cannot keep it in Eastern Region so we will work with those outside the region as time goes on.”

He thanked all who had contributed in the growth of the sports and also supported the foundation to achieve success.

The hockey tournament is scheduled to take place on 24th to 25th of November 2023, at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

GNA

