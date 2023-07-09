Ghanaian University student develops application to promote learning in tertiary institutions

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 09, GNA – Mr Patrick Nkansah-Kyerematen, a level 300 Information Technology student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), has developed a learning application platform to promote effective learning among tertiary students.

The platform named ’Campuzconnect’ is available on both web and mobile applications and embedded with features such as social interactions, groups and forums for discussions, instant messaging, and video calling, electronic (E) learning platforms, as well as job and scholarship search portal.

Mr Nkansah-Kyerematen in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, explained the ’Campuzconnect’ work as any social media platform, but specifically dedicated for students, while enabling lecturers to post their slides and other course materials for students to access and learn.

He said the platform allowed students to create their study and class groups to discuss courses studied in the tertiary institutions, saying “a student in a university through the platform can join colleagues from other universities to collaborate and learn same courses, share ideas and engage in video or personal chats.”

Mr Nkansah-Kyerematen said the platform had a social interaction part where students could engage themselves, comment, post pictures, documents and share profitable learning materials, as well as webinars sections where resource persons would speak to students on special issues and varied academic topics.

He said the platform was targeted at tertiary institutions across the world, but now the concentration was on universities in Ghana to help monitor the system to ascertain how impactful it could have been for the students and scale up afterwards to reach other universities across the world.

Speaking about the motivation and inspiration behind the development of the application, Mr Nkansah-Kyerematen said the idea came when he encountered a challenge as a student after he was introduced to a new course at the university.

According to him, he had no knowledge about the course and could not identify any student to get support from, so I had the idea that “if there was a platform for students where one could identify course mates studying the same course it would have addressed my problem.”

“I therefore decided to create a platform where students studying the same course can come together to form study groups to learn and share ideas,” he stated.

Mr Nkansah-Kyerematen said the development of the application took him about three months and was officially launched in April of 2023, saying after the launch there had been some new

features added because there were still new ideas coming up that needed to be included to upgrade the system and make it better.

He called on all tertiary students across the country to come on board and be part of the community, which sought to connect all tertiary campuses and students on a single platform to share ideas and support each other academically.

GNA

