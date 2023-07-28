Ghana Tourism Authority to give Bonzian Waterfalls needed attention – Regional Director

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Bonzian (WN/R), July 28, GNA – Mr Michael Kpingbi, Western North Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), says the newly discovered Bonzian waterfalls in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region will be developed into a beautiful tourist site.

The Regional Director said this during a working visit to the site to ascertain the tourism potential of the Juaboso District.

He was accompanied by Mr James Ekow Arthur, Quality Assurance officer of the Authority, the Chief of the community, Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, Assembly member Mr Affum Krokoo and some community members.

He expressed satisfaction at the waterfalls, saying it was special as compared to other waterfalls in the Volta Region and Kintampo and other parts of country since according to him, it has three different levels and amazing features.

He lauded the communal spirit and asked them to keep up the spirit as the Authority worked closely with them and offered the necessary support to make the site a visitable attraction in the Region.

Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, Chief of Bonzian and Kontihene for the Wiawso traditional council said the community fully support the idea to develop the waterfalls into a tourist site and assured that the community would not allow anyone to destroy or disturb the sources of the waterfalls.

He said they would adhere to the expert advice of the authority to develop the site since it was in a raw state and needed expert advice and approach.

Nana Ahenkan appealed to corporate institutions to partner the relevant authorities to make the waterfalls one of the best in the country.

Mr Affum Kroko, Assembly member for Bonzian electoral area, said the waterfalls was discovered some six years ago but it could not be developed into a tourist site because they did not have the expertise and was hopeful that with the assurance from the Authority and chiefs the site would be developed into a beautiful tourists’ site.

He noted that the site, if developed, would create job opportunities for the youth as well as improve upon the economic activities in the town and also increase the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of the Juaboso district assembly.

Mr Krobo called on investors and the relevant stakeholders to invest in the development of the Bonzian waterfalls.

Some residents of Bonzian lauded the visit of the Tourism Authority and the enthusiasm of the chief in ensuring that the Bonzian waterfalls became functional.

They also appealed to the government through the Tourism Ministry and the Juaboso District assembly to develop the waterfalls so as to bring more tourists to the community and the region as a whole.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

