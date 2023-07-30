Ghana to host 2023 Humanitarian Awards Global, nominees announced  

Accra, July 30, GNA – The organisers of the Humanitarian Awards Global have released a list of nominees for the 2023 edition of the awards.

The awards ceremony slated for October 28, 2023, at in Accra would see honours conferred on donors, philanthropists, corporations, social impact companies, and professionals, who have excelled in their respective endeavours.

The awards on the theme: “Celebrating Change Makers” would put the spotlight on these individuals and organisations, who would not only be celebrated but also given a strong platform for them to voice their concerns.

Some of the categories for this year’s awards

include Young and Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year, Health Worker of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, Best Volunteer Group, and Best Social Entrepreneur, among others.

Through the awards, the organisers say they want to honour and celebrate the nominees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership, and financial support that inspire generosity and give hope to humanity.

The shortlisted nominees were selected by the Humanitarian Awards Global board and the research team, who have been at work, rigorously sifting through, meticulously reviewing, and carefully analysing over a thousand submissions.

This year’s programme will gather changemakers from thirty-three countries in Ghana, the host country of the awards.

The event is sponsored by M&C Group, and St. Philip Enterprise and supported by Bel Beverages, Bel AQua Mineral Water, Akwaaba Ushering Agency, Dd’s Cocktail and More, Tarragon Edge, Kobby Kyei

News, and Theglobalheroes.com

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

