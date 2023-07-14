Ghana loses position as second-most peaceful country in Africa

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Prampram (Near Tema) July 14, GNA – Ghana has dropped from being the second-most peaceful country in Africa to the fourth position, according to the Global Peace Index 2022 report.

The nation has also lost its enviable place as the most peaceful country within the West African sub-region to Sierra Leone, the Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), has said.

Addressing the Media on the sidelines of a dialogue between the police and the various political parties in Prampram, in the Greater Accra Region, Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi called for more concerted effort from the various stakeholders to enhance peace.

He said peacebuilding was a never-ending process, adding that Ghana needed to maintain its global posture as a peaceful country and destination for investors.

Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi further said the NPC had put in some interventions, which included building tolerance and consensus aimed at strengthening spaces for dialogue among stakeholders in elections, particularly the security agencies and the civilian population, for a congenial environment ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

He noted that some political tensions and mistrust for the security agencies had some security implications and called on the citizens to help build a strong bond of resilience at all levels to ward off common enemies.

The NPC Chairman said since 2020, the council has contributed to the prevention of insurgent activities by undertaking programmes to build resilience against terrorism and violent extremism.

He said the council had engaged over 100 student leaders, trained 400 youth in all the regions of Ghana, and reached out to over 200 fishermen as well as commercial drivers on ways to prevent insurgents from getting footstool in the country.

Dr. Adu-Gyamfi commended the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Ghana Police Service, and the political parties for how they conducted themselves during the last two by-elections held at Kumawu and Assin North.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

