GES directs investigation into Adisadel College assault

Accra, July 25, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the Central Regional Director of Education to commence investigations into an assault on a student of Adisadel College by another.

The Service urged the Regional Education Directorate to liaise with the authorities of the School and relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate and proffer appropriate action.

This is contained in a press release from the GES signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement condemned the incident and applauded the School authorities for taking swift action to suspend the culprit.

“The attention of the Management of Ghana Education Service has been drawn to a disturbing video of assault involving two students of Adisadel College being circulated on social media.

“Management is deeply concerned and condemns this barbaric act of violence in our schools. We applaud the School authorities for taking swift action to suspend the culprit pending further investigation,” it stated.

The Service assured the public that it would tackle the matter with all seriousness, stressing that it was committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

GNA

