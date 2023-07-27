NDC builds capacity for Organisers, Zongo Caucus Coordinators in Volta

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), July 27, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region has organised a two-day workshop for all Constituency Organisers, their deputies and Zongo Caucus Coordinators in the region to build up their capacities ahead of the 2024 elections.

The workshop is also to empower the participants to help the Party recapture political power from the ruling New Patriotic Party and bring about positive change in the Volta region.

Mr Joseph Yamin, National Organiser, NDC, said the 2024 elections was crucial to the prospects of the Party and urged the participants to be dedicated, committed and passionate to winning the elections.

He said the victory in the next elections was for the Party, but it behooved on members to fight for it through adequate preparations hence the workshop came at the appropriate time.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, said the region remained resolute in contributing its quota to ensuring that the Party regained political power.

Mr Newton Darkey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman, said the Constituency applauded the initiative to host such an important event adding that they were ready to support party programmes and work hard to regain the parliamentary seat.

He said the role of the participants remained crucial to the party and urged the participants to make effective use of the investments made in them.

Mr Worlanyo Tsekpo, Hohoe Constituency Parliamentary Candidate for the Party, said they pledged to work hard to regain the seat and admonished the participants to make the good out of the workshop.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary, said the party had undertaken initiatives including inviting losers from elections held in the region to come on board to work together and equipping regional executives through decentralised meetings.

He said the party had introduced an operation zero tolerance to “skirt and blouse” in endemic constituencies and operating a strategic organisation of the party in the region as well as a party visibility programmes.

Mr Siki Abibu, Volta Regional Organiser, NDC, said at the end of the workshop, participants would be able to sufficiently address the redefinition of the duties of the Zongo Caucus Coordinators and the proper assignment of the “Other Eight” who were part of the various Constituency executives.

He said the workshop would bring out strategies to ensure that the Party achieves a hundred percent control of the various Assemblies through the forthcoming District Assembly Elections.

Mr Abibu said it would also forge a closer collaboration between Constituency Election Directors and the Constituency Organisers.

