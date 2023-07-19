FISTRAD commissions computer laboratory in Sandema

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sandema (U/E), July 19, GNA – The Foundation for Integrated and Strategic Development (FISTRAD), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has commissioned a computer laboratory in Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The aim of the laboratory is to facilitate Information and Communications Technology (ICT) studies in the Municipality.

The laboratory is equipped with 12 desktop computers, an air conditioner, printer and a projector all at an estimated cost of GHȻ45000.00 with funding by Paul E. V, in Germany.

The facility is part of a skills training centre established by the NGO in 1996 to train young people in weaving and tailoring, with a library component stocked with books for members of the public.

Mr Richard Alando, the Executive Director of FISTRAD, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sandema after the project was commissioned, said even though the facility was opened to members of the public, it was targeted to provide opportunity to pupils in the area to learn ICT.

He said formal education that did not include the use of computer was not quality, “That is why we have taken it upon ourselves to seek funding from our friend in Germany, to open this Centre for a start.”

He said the NGO would continue to seek funding to establish similar laboratories in communities in the Municipality, noting that “Our aim is to make sure that our children in the rural areas are not left behind as far as computer studies are concerned.”

Mr Alando said it was critical for organisations and individuals to complement government’s efforts in nation-building and development, as government alone could not cater for the needs of citizens.

According to some pupils drawn from public basic schools who participated in the brief commissioning ceremony, it was the first time they saw desktop computers, even though they see their teachers with laptop computers and pictures of desktop computers and components in books.

The pupils said they would no more had to visualise computers but would take advantage of the opportunity by FISTRAD to gain practical experience in the computer laboratory.

GNA

