Finance Minister briefs Parliament’s “Committee of the Whole” on Mid-Year Budget Review 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 28, GNA – Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister on Friday briefed Parliament’s Committee of the Whole on the Mid-Year Budget Review and Economic Policy Statement of the Government and Supplementary Estimates for the 2023 fiscal year.

The closed-door Meeting was because of an agreement entered into between Leadership of Parliament and the Ministry of Finance as a prelude to the presentation of the Mid-Year Review and Supplementary Budget Estimates on Monday, 31st of July 2023.

The Mid-Year Fiscal Policy presented is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016.

Members of the House and officials of the Finance Ministry declined to speak to the Parliamentary Press Corps at the end of the briefing.

GNA

