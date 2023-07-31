Father dies after French water park accident

Marseille, July 31, (dpa/GNA) – The father of a 3-year-old girl – both of whom suffered heart attacks on Sunday in an accident at an adventure pool in southern France – has died.

“It was with great sadness that I learned late in the evening that dad didn’t survive,” the mayor of Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume, Alain Decanis, said on Facebook on Monday. The town is east of Marseille.

The mayor did not provide any information on the child’s condition. France Info also reported the man’s death, citing informed sources.

The dad, 35, and his daughter were on a large inflatable structure that the wind picked up and blew away, the local fire brigade said on Sunday. Both suffered heart attacks.

Rescuers resuscitated both and they were taken by helicopter to hospital in Marseille.

An eyewitness told broadcaster RMC that a slide had been carried away by the wind.

“It flew away and then hit the ground.”

According to France Info, the structure was 20 metres long and wide. It had moved about 50 metres during the accident.

GNA

