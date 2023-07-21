Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing and ThinkYoung Inaugurate STEM School in Ethiopia

By Stanley Senya

Accra July 21, GNA – Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing and ThinkYoung have launched its Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics School (STEM), an initiative designed to equip young individuals and teachers in Ethiopia with the necessary skills for better employment opportunities.

The programme focuses on underprivileged African youth, especially women, fostering their pursuit of higher education in STEM with a focus on aviation.

In a news brief signed by Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Office and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the STEM School would be hosted at the Ethiopian Airlines Aviation University, leveraging the expertise of the flagship carrier of Ethiopia.

It said, the collaboration would ensure that students and teachers benefited from the extensive knowledge and resources of the fastest growing Airline in Africa, enhancing their educational experience, and providing them with real-world insights.

Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted in our collaboration with Boeing and ThinkYoung to launch the STEM School initiative, which helps Ethiopian youths to succeed in education and in their future careers, primarily in aviation fields, and to become the next generation of innovators.”

“We believe in going at a compatible pace with the speed of technology and being prepared for future demands. This cooperation and initiative will develop young people to meet the future needs of the fast-growing Ethiopian aviation industry,” he added.

A comprehensive, immersive programme spanning six weeks, the STEM School will provide over 300 hours of classes and hands-on training.

It will welcome twenty-four students in grades 11-12 from different regions of Ethiopia. 50 per cent of students will be girls.

The students will learn the basics of STEM, coding, and programming as well as soft skills such as teamwork and problem-solving and job shadowing at Ethiopian Airlines will allow students to experience various STEM-related roles and improve skills gained during the programme.

The students will have an opportunity to meet with the professionals from Ethiopian Airlines who will mentor them during their individual projects.

This internship also has the added benefit of providing professional recommendations, resume-worthy experience, and networking opportunities.

Mr Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa said, “The partnership between Ethiopian Airlines, ThinkYoung, and Boeing embodies a perfect blend of leadership in African aviation, global aerospace innovation, and educational excellence.”

He said the synergy would undoubtedly contribute to the success of the STEM School, facilitating the creation of a steady talent pipeline to support growing commercial aviation in Ethiopia.

Mr Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Sales and Marketing vice president in Africa said, “We value our partnerships with Ethiopian Airlines and trusted NGOs that in the long run help boost the economy in Ethiopia and beyond by developing and attracting local talent.”

He said they were of the community work they do in Africa and believe in developing skills and encouraging young people to consider the aviation industry for their studies and careers.

Another portion of the partnership is the Teacher Training Programme, where twenty-four educators from Ethiopia will attend a teaching workshop to improve their ability to teach advanced STEM concepts.

After one week of training the teachers will return home with a kit they can use in their classrooms.

Mr Andrea Gerosa, Founder of ThinkYoung Africa said, “ThinkYoung is honored to join forces with Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines in introducing our transformative STEM School programme, aimed at supporting Ethiopia’s commitment to addressing skills gaps, particularly in the field of STEM education.”

He said together, they want to create a lasting impact on the lives of Ethiopians, empowering them with the essential education and skills needed to not only adapt but thrive in the ever-evolving digital future.

