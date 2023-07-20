20th Edition of Ghana Club 100 Awards to be launched on July 25 

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, July 21, GNA – The launch of the 20th Edition of Ghana Club 100 (GC100) Awards, an annual award organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to celebrate and recognize companies making remarkable strides in their various business sectors, will come off on July 25, 2023.

The Ghana Club 100 Awards serves as a testament to the exceptional accomplishment of businesses in Ghana’s private sector.

The 20th Edition of the awards will be on the theme: “Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint through the AfCTA”.

To be officially launched by the GIPC, the ceremony will provide a platform for thought-provoking discussions, sharing of insights and networking opportunities among industry leaders, entrepreneurs and key stakeholders.

Introduced in 1998 by the GIPC, the Ghana Club 100 features an annual collation of 100 outstanding companies in the Ghanaian business landscape.

Over the past decades, the Ghana Club 100 has not only been a mark of prestige but serves as a stimulus for corporate excellence among private sector enterprises.

Its attributed benefits include high level engagements with government authorities as well as the international business community and an elevation of the status of affiliated business entities due to third-party endorsement by the GIPC.

Among others, the GC100 Awards aims to promote good corporate governance among Ghanaian businesses, develop a transparent and fluid communication system inside the Ghanaian corporate sector and spur positive economic outcomes among corporate entities.

It also harmonizes and streamlines standards for assessing corporate performance and provides an annual economic overview of the Ghanaian corporate sector.

As part of this year’s GC100 activities, there will be a five-day Ghana Investment and Trade Week (GITW) which will culminate in the GC100 Awards.

The GITW will comprise business seminars and workshops, a grand expo, investment summit, B2B matchmaking, culture and industry tour among others.

Also, with massive international participation, the GITW is expected to host over 300 exhibitors and over 5000 visitors, a statement from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre stated.

The CITW will provide the platform for international attention from key source markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe while providing them with the opportunity to explore and uncover investment opportunities in Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

