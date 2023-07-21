Chinese remanded for harbouring En Huang

Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, July 21, GNA – A Chinese National who allegedly harboured En Huang, the alleged galamsey kingpin after her repatriation in December 2018, has been remanded by an Accra High Court.

Shi Yumeing aka Smith allegedly rented an accommodation for En Huang aka Aisha Huang in Kumasi on her illegal re-entry into Ghana.

The accused person, believed to be a former boyfriend of Aisha, has been charged with mining without a license and harbouring a criminal.

Shi has pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Justice Mrs Lydia Osei Marfo.

He is expected to reappear before the Court on August 14, 2023.

Counsel for Shi requested bail, saying his client had been in the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau for some time.

The prosecution led by Watkins Adamah, a State Attorney, told the court that Shi, also known as Smith, is believed to be a one-time boyfriend of En Huang.

It said En Huang was repatriated from Ghana in December 2018, for her involvement in illegal mining activities.

Upon her repatriation, En Huang was prohibited from entering Ghana except with the approval of the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service.

The prosecution told the court that investigations revealed that Shi took over En Huang’s businesses in Kumasi and communicated with her regularly after the repatriation.

It said the investigation also established that Shi, undertook mining operations at Nimbreso in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region between October 2021 and January 2022 when he had no permit.

The court heard that Shi paid GHC100,000 for the parcel of land where he mined and neglected to reclaim the concession after his illegal mining activities.

The prosecution said on September 2, 2022, En Huang and three other Chinese Nationals namely Huang Lei, Huang Hai Hua and Jiang Li Hua were arrested at a house at Ahodwo, Kumasi.

According to the prosecution, Aisha was found to have entered Ghana through an unapproved route and without the approval of the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, as stated in the terms of the condition of her repatriation.

The prosecution said the house in which En Huang was arrested, was rented by Shi who “knowingly allowed En Huang to stay there in defiance of the terms of her repatriation as well as avoid detection and arrest.”

It said investigations led to the arrest of Aisha, Huang Lei, Huang Hai Hua and Jiang Li Hua, Shi Mei Zhi and Li Wei Guo.

The prosecution said Aisha and her accomplices were arraigned and the accomplices have been convicted for mining and immigration-related offences.

“The accused person (Shi) was wanted in connection with other cases, but he remained in hiding until his arrest in June 2023.

“The accused person, through investigations, was found to be instrumental in the acquisition of forged or irregularly obtained immigration permits for the other five nationals,” the prosecution said.

It said Shi’s immigration status was currently being investigated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

