Essumankrom community gets three-unit classroom block

Essumankrom (WR), July 10, GNA – Nana Kwamina Dekyi I, the Guantuahen of the Shama Traditional Council, has provided a three-unit classroom block for the Kindergarten and Primary School pupils of Essumankrom.

The Essumankrom community is one of the communities in the Shama district yearning for many social amenities to improve livelihoods in the area.

Nana Kwamina Dekyi I recently provided a mechanized borehole to solve the potable water needs of the community.

The provision of the school block was at the request of the Chief of the Essumankrom community, Nana Dauda to complement the existing school, established in 1987 with a population of 150 pupils with 10 teachers but without a Junior High School.

Mr. Raphael Aidoo-Taylor, Shama District Director of Education, thanked the Guantuahen of Shama, for his tremendous support in infrastructure in the district.

He urged the school and the people of Essumankrom to maintain the classroom block, “I also believe this new edifice will attract more children to increase enrolment”.

Guantuahen of Shama, Nana Dekyi I said, Education was very important to the growth and development of the individual and the nation as well.

He acknowledged how Education has transformed his fortunes as an indigene of the area and prayed that the provision of the school building would transform many lives.

The Headteacher of Essumankrom Islamic Primary School, Emmanuel Asare promised that the school block would be maintained.

He appealed to institutions operating in the district to support the school in terms of JHS school block, a library, and ICT laboratory, among others.

Nana Dauda, Chief of the community, pointed out that the new classroom block would encourage more children in their formative years to have access to early childhood education.

He praised the Guantuahen for fulfilling the promise.

