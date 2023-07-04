Eighteen STMA metro guards decorated with new ranks

By Francisca Stokes Atta-Eyison

Sekondi, July 4, GNA – The Sekondi –Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, has decorated Eighteen Senior Metro Guards officers with new ranks in Sekondi.

Inaugurating the officers, the MCE charged them to exhibit diligence, devotion, and discipline in the performance of their duties as Metro Guards and tasked them to work harder to help improve upon the Assembly’s revenue mobilization drive and enhance the image of STMA.

He indicated that Management awaited the approval from the National Security Secretariat for the introduction and use of new uniforms for the newly promoted officers.

“Management is not oblivious of the challenges you face as a unit, and we will continue to work assiduously to improve upon the situation and I can attest to the fact that Management has increased the allowance of Metro Guards from the Internal Generated Funds (IGF).”

The Head of Metro Guards Unit, Chief Ernest Kodie Awuah for his part, pointed out that such promotions did not represent just a change in rank or title but more work and that the newly promoted senior officers should approach their roles with a sense of wisdom, discernment and an unwavering commitment to justice.

“Today, as we witness this historic inaugural ceremony, let us reflect on the journey that has brought us here and look ahead to a future filled with greater achievements and continue to protect, serve and make a positive difference”, he added.

In attendance were the Metro Coordinating Director, Mr John Nana Owu, Head of Central Administration, Mr. Michael Adjei, Metro Security Liaison Officer, Warrant Officer Class 1 Emmanuel Lawer Alemawor, Heads of Department and Units, as well as other Metro Guards officers and family members of the newly promoted Metro Guards.

GNA

