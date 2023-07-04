2024 Olympic Qualifier: Burkinabe Referees to handle Guinea-Ghana clash

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, July 4, GNA – The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has appointed Burkinabe referees to officiate the 2024 Olympic qualifying match between Guinea and the Black Queens of Ghana.

Nikiema Jacqueline from Burkina Faso would be the center referee with an assist from compatriots Kouma Ami – (Assistant I) and Pare Lamouni Latifah Laura – (Assistant II) whiles Ilboudo Awa Alphonsine Ornella plays the role of the fourth official.

DIA Fadoum from Senegal would be the Referee Assessor while Kane Oumou from Mauritania serves as the Match Commissioner.

The Black Queens would play as guests to Guinea on Friday, July 14, at Stade General Lansana Conte in Nongo before the return match.

Ghana would be chasing an Olympic slot for the first time since the 2004 Athens Olympics.

GNA

