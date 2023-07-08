CPC launches “All Time Drinking Chocolate” to mark World Chocolate Day

By Ruth Dery

Tema, July 8, GNA – The Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC) has introduced “All Time Drinking Chocolate” to commemorate and celebrate the 2023 World Chocolate Day, as part of efforts to raise awareness about the health advantages of cocoa consumption.

Every year, on July 7th, the World Chocolate Day is observed to serve as a reminder of the world’s most beloved delicacies, which are used to symbolise joy, love, and admiration.

The Cocoa Processing Company organised an outreach programme at Oninku Primary and Mante-Din Drive Basic Schools in Community 1, Tema, as part of the day’s activities, to educate students on the health benefits of cocoa consumption and to introduce nutritional chocolate products to the students.

According to Nana Agyemang Ansong, Sales and Marketing Manager of CPC, the goal of the event is to raise awareness of the health advantages of drinking cocoa as a vital ingredient in chocolate, as well as the necessity of high-quality cocoa products.

Ghana is the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, accounting for two-thirds of global output and adds value by processing cocoa beans into bars made by the Cocoa Processing Company.

According to him, CPC converts raw cocoa beans into semi-finished products such as cocoa powder, butter, and cocoa powder before producing finished products such as chocolate bars, chocolate coated peanuts (pebbles), Choco delight, Choco bake, Royale natural cocoa powder, and All-Time Drinking Chocolate powder.

“All Time Drinking Chocolate is a delectable drinking chocolate that dissolves instantly in hot or cold water.” “It is nutritious and readily available in the market at reasonable prices,” he explained.

According to Maxwell Aboagye, the CPC Marketing Research Officer, cocoa has antioxidants that help with heart, brain, blood sugar, and weight control.

“Daily consumption of cocoa improves mental performance and cognitive development in children.”

Mr Aboagye indicated that cocoa had a favourable impact on age-related mental degeneration since it affects the brain and improves mood and depression symptoms.

“We want to encourage children to consume cocoa-based products because they are nutritious as well as beneficial to health and wellness.” We intend to raise consumption by 1kg per year, per person, to ensure that everyone drinks some chocolate on a daily basis.”

Mr Ansong emphasised that CPC is now providing All Time drinking chocolate to 600 senior high schools as part of the school feeding programme, as well as encouraging the intake of cocoa as a crucial element that promotes well-being.

GNA

