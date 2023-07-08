Arab Countries Interested in Bulgarian Mineral Water, Medical Tourism, Fruits, Vegetables, Meat and Milk

Sofia, July 9 (BTA/GNA) – Interviewed by BTA, Bulgarian Mineral Water Chamber President Tsvetelina Lukarska said the Arab countries are interested in Bulgarian mineral water, health tourism, fruits, vegetables, meat and milk. Bulgaria has much to offer the Arab world and needs to attract strategic partners so as to re-enter markets it has lost, she said.

This country used to be very active in the Saudi market and will try to slowly regain lost ground, Lukarska added.

Asked why negotiations on Bulgarian mineral water exports fail to materialize into deals, she said talks always start very well and then stop. The argument that Bulgaria does not have enough mineral water is not justified: this country cannot meet the requirements of the whole of Saudi Arabia, yet it can export water which is now being wasted. At present, only 30% of Bulgarian mineral water is used.

Talking about Saudi Arabia’s interest in Bulgarian mineral water, Lukarska said this sector has a vast potential in the bottling industry, healthcare, agriculture, the pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics.

Saudi businessmen want the quality of mineral water at the spring to be preserved in the right bottle. The same applies to the quality of milk, meat and vegetables. Arab businessmen have shown interest in building a dairy plant and in growing agricultural products in Bulgaria.

All Arab countries are interested in medical tourism for further treatment and hospital rehabilitation, Lukarska said.

Hydrogen technology is another area of interest.

It was Lukarska’s idea to set up a Bulgarian-Saudi Business Chamber, which was established in Sofia on June 29. The Business Chamber will act as an intermediary for the entry of Bulgarian companies in the Saudi market, said Dimitar Abadjiev, Bulgaria’s first ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who assumed office as President of the Chamber. The event was attended by Saudi, Qatari and Kuwaiti diplomats, representatives of various branch organizations and associations, Arab businessmen and Bulgarian entrepreneurs, who concurred that Lukarska is the soul of the Bulgarian-Saudi Business Chamber. She is convinced that Bulgaria needs such a staunch partner.

