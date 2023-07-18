Computer firm Logitech buys Finland’s Loupedeck

Geneva, Jul. 18, (dpa/GNA) – Swiss-American tech computer firm Logitech International said on Tuesday that it had bought Loupedeck, a creator of custom consoles and software.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Loupedeck is the creator of Loupedeck+, the Creative Tool, and the Live and Live S.

It also makes custom-built editing consoles designed to improve the experiences of major software programmes across photo, video and audio editing, design and live streaming.

Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G, said: “This acquisition augments Logitech’s product portfolio today and accelerates our software ambitions of enabling keyboards, mice and more to become smarter and contextually aware, creating a better experience for audiences across Logitech.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

