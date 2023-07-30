Christians urged to be strategic in seeking God’s blessings

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 30, GNA – Pastor Gabriel Adewuyi, Head Pastor in-charge of the Federal Capital Territory Province 2 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria, has admonished Christians to be strategic in seeking the blessings of God.

He said the cause of some believers’ unfruitfulness was because they were not strategically positioned to receive what God had for them.

He said, “God’s blessings come in different dimensions and require Christians to be spiritually sensitive to attract them.”

Pastor Adewuyi who was speaking as a guest preacher on Sunday at the Glorious Temple of RCCG in Tamale, in a sermon titled “Goodnews,” said it takes the grace and mercy of God to guarantee the manifestations of Goodnews.

He said the mystery of Goodnews of God could manifest when one was divinely located in the place God assigned him, emphasising that “Your location determines what is allocated to you.”

He advised Christians to always seek God’s direction in every decision-making to avoid the tendency of being placed in places where God had not endorsed.

Pastor Adewuyi prayed to God to guide Christians to make choices that were in line with God’s purpose and plan for their lives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

