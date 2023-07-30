NCCE applauds Parliament, urges President to assent to Death Penalty Bill

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 30, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has highly praised Parliament for voting to amend the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to outlaw the death penalty from Ghana’s statutory books.

Accordingly, it has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to quickly assent the Bill to bring emotional and psychological relief to prisoners on the death toll.

Mr Robert Ewur, the Central Regional Director of the Commission, wondered why humanity wanted revenge with the statute to take away people’s fundamental right to life.

He told the Ghana News Agency, the bold verdict by Parliament was a feather in the cup of Ghana’s democratic inroads towards upholding the rights of all people.

Ghana’s Parliament on Tuesday, passed the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill 2022, sponsored by Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina.

The Private Members’ Bill required to amend the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) to substitute the penalty of life imprisonment for death and related matters.

The death penalty in Ghana was a legally approved execution of individuals found guilty of definite crimes for murder, attempt to commit murder, genocide, or piracy, and smuggling of gold and diamond.

The passage of the Bill amendment, Mr. Ewur said, should be a springboard for Members of Parliament to take steps to improve on the oversight and scrutinise responsibilities of the House devoid of partisan consideration.

“The MPs owe it a duty to the good people of Ghana to pass policies that will at the end of the day make a positive impact on society and not partisan politics.

“They should be reminded at all times to instil patriotism and engender public confidence in them for accelerated development,” he stated.

The Bill, he said, renewed calls for constitutional review, and sentencing regime in the country’s Criminal Justice System to reflect the changing global dynamics and technological advancements.

He urged judges to prioritize the option of non-custodial sentencing that exists under the 1992 Constitution rather than giving custodial sentences to convicts, particularly, petty offenders.

The options of non-custodial sentences would decongest the prisons populated by remand prisoners, help in the proper rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders into society to bring meaning to life.

Non-custodial sentences that exist under the country’s current legal regime include fines and bonds.

Other non-custodial sentence options such as parole and community service, however, are not yet options for judges under the Constitution.

Mr. Ewur called for support to reinforce a collective sense of civic responsibility, nation-building, and democratic governance among the citizenry.

He also prevailed on the citizenry to work hard to consolidate the country’s democracy, saying: “The Constitution is a living document and must be nurtured to grow.

“The nurturing of a living constitution is vital for the sustenance of Ghana’s democracy and the promotion of sustainable development.”

GNA

